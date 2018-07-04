Actor, Benson Okonkwo Accepts N150 Thousand to Shave Hair

Nollywood actor, Benson Okonkwo, has finally taken off his long kept hair which has spanned several years and recently, for the sake of movie, he was forced to take it off.

Sure for anything that will make him cut his hair it must come with a price as the actor disclosed that he was paid the sum of N150,000 (one hundred and fifty thousand) to have it cut off.

According to him, “I was given an additional (#150,000) thousand naira to shave my hair in this movie title ogamen. All though it was hard for me to accept but I accepted it because of the story line. It’s an interesting story for every family a must watch epic movie that everyone must learn something from it.”

Benson is currently on an epic movie titled ‘ogamen’ which is being shot in Ebonyi state.