Actress, Nkechi Sunday Gifts Self Brand New Toyota Venza

Trust me when I say Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, is a hardworking fellow who is ready to give some of her colleagues a tough run in the industry.

The actress, has really pushed herself beyond boundaries and thanks to God and her colleague Mercy Aigbe, who believed and supported her journey in the industry.

Today, the actress can boast of having some movies to her name and still doing well as God has just blessed her with a brand new Toyota Avenza.

It is really a season of joy as her friend Mercy just got herself a new home and now she has just got a new car all thanks to God for seeing her through and more to come. May blessing fall on us.