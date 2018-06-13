Actor, Chuks Omalicha set to Wed Lover of Many Years

Handsome Nollywood actor, Chuks Omalicha, is set to bid some of his male friends’ farewell as he is set to officially wed his pretty lover and mother of his child.

The actor is ready to join some of his colleagues who are proudly married as he has set his wedding date for June 16th, 2018, at Homeville leisure/ Hotel and event centre Gra Benin City.

Chuks has got so much to be thankfully of recalling that he along with two of his industry friends survive a fatal accident about two years ago and today he is not just alive but proud to hold his baby and now set to officially become a married man.