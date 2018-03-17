Miss Orient Nigeria 2018,Queen Glory Ikpejip releases Official photo shoot

Newly crowned Miss orient princess Nigeria, Queen Glory Ikpejip unveil her First official photo shoot after emerging as the winner in the 2018 Edition of the annual pageant event.

The stunning Calabar born beauty queen dazzled in a top revealing gown, her flawless look was aided by a subtle makeup that featured pink glossy lips and earth toned eye-shadow, all properly blended to create a true diva look.

She will be embarking on girl child empowerment program in a bid to project the image and value of the female child. Checkout some of her breathtaking photos here.