Nollywood Stars Visits Oil Magnet Dr Ifeanyi Ubah

Over the weekend, some Nollywood celebrities were hosted to a good meal and fun time at the residence of Football club owner and oil Magnet, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah.

According to the celebrities, the visit was to appreciate the Billionaire for his support and contribution to the growth on the movie industry.

Faces at the home visit are Harry B Anyanwu, Diamond Okechi, Hank Anuku, Rita Daniel, Acheba Nuel, Rechael Okonkwo, Don Brymo and others.