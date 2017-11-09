CHIDINMA STARS IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM ‘THE BRIDGE’

Chidinma Ekile brings to life her acting talent with her debut into the movie industry in the romantic movie ‘The Bridge’ produced by Lasun Ray and directed by Kunle Afolayan.

She plays the role of Stella, a young lady from a distinguished Igbo family who falls in love and secretly marries Obadare, a Yoruba Prince against her parents’ wishes.

The Bridge tells the story of Obadare, a Yoruba prince and Stella, a young lady from a distinguished Igbo family whose relationship is threatened by tribal prejudice and parental plans for their children’s life. When the couple secretly got married against their parent’s wishes, the consequences shake the very foundation and sustenance of both families.

Chidinma in a recent post on Instagram gives props to award-winning Director, Kunle Afolayan and other industry greats; “Thank you for the opportunity to work with Greats like Demola Adedoyin, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Zack Orji, Kunle Afolayan, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami, Lere Paimo, Wole Olowomojuore, Lanre Hassan, Jimoh Aliu, and Mama Ray-Eyiwumi”.

Watch out for Chidinma’s outstanding performance in ‘The Bridge’. The movie will be in cinemas nationwide from the 8th of December 2017.