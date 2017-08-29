TOP STORIES
The arrival to this world is never a problem, but the survival is the most concerning topic to human life.By: Mugis Bamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
I’m Scared of Love, I was Never Married to any man…Actress, Uche Ogbodo
Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has not had it rosy when it comes to love and being a single mother, she has chosen to focus on her career and taking care of her daughter.
The actress in a recent interview with Sun newspaper disclosed that she feels love sometimes but does not know what loves means.
“I don’t even know what love is. I don’t even know if love is real. I can feel it but I don’t know if it is real.”
On whether she is done with love, Uche stated that she is in a better place now compared to her past as she admitted that she was never married to any man but engaged.
“I’m better now. Believe me, I’m at a better place than I was some years ago. I was numb for a long time but I am healing gradually. I am not fully healed, but I’m healing because the experience was bad. I’m not somebody that talks too much about my downfalls and failures. But right now, I’m scared; I’m very scared. You know, I wasn’t married. I was just engaged but the media attacked me as a married woman. But in the relationship I had, there was no abuse. Well, there would have been abuse because there are different kinds of abuse like I do say, but it doesn’t have to be physical. If I am allowed to say that lying and deceit are a form of abuse then I will tag it psychological abuse. He was messing with my head; all the depression that came with it makes it an abuse. So yes, I think he was probably abusive because I wasn’t concentrating, I didn’t know what I was doing.’
