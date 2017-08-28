modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

After Long Battle with Acute Diabetes Actor, Obi Madubogwu is Dead

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood on fire

Nollywood actor, Obi Madubogwu, has finally bid farewell to mother earth as he has been reportedly dead after long battle with acute diabetes.

The actor was some months back shown the needed love by some Nigerians who donated to help save his life but he could not fight the ailment anymore.

He passed away Monday afternoon while in the hospital. The actor has featured in lots of movies but was notable for his role in ‘Battle of Musanga.’

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace amen.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Nollywood on fire

TOP STORIES

NDC summons emergency meeting over Asiedu Nketia's 'gun attack'

22 minutes ago

Gun-wielding land-guards burn down Church at Spintex [Photos]

1 hour ago

quot-img-1 If we don't act at the appropriate time we shall have to obtain an entry visa before we can enter our own House

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line