Actress, Mercy Johnson Melt Hearts with her Makeup, Hair

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
40 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, for a while now has been stepping out with the right outfit that goes with her pretty looks and curvy body without giving her hubby cause to fear.

Unlike some married celebs, Mercy has been able to coordinate herself especially when she is in public and she has proven that aside making money of her own, her family is her most priority.

She has been doing well for herself of recent and now she has decided to try something new with her hair as she has suspended investing money on braiding her hair to give it a new look.

Aside just the hairs, her makeup artist, has always done great justice to her face and trust me, with or without makeup, she is just the queen adored by many hearts but she belongs to one person.

