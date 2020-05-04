John Mahama To Fast Track Medical Degrees—Sammy Ayeh

Listen to article

The Tertiary Education Institutions Network of the University of Cape Coast (TEIN-UCC) has welcomed a promise made by the NDC flagbearer, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to expand infrastructure in the health sector.

In the recent digital conversation, the former president made mentioned that he will expend and upgrade all existing hospitals, build more hospitals, complete all uncompleted hospitals and particularly increase access to medical education in the country when he is given the nod in the impending general elections.

In a statement signed by the Communication Officer of TEIN-UCC Samuel Ayeh, the student group believes that this promise will go a long way to address the issue of unemployment among the teaming healthcare professionals who have completed their years of training but have not been absorbed by the government.

Part of the statement reads “We believe that this is a promise that can be relied upon due to the former president’s record in turning around the face of the health sector. As an intellectual wing, this promise sits well with us as it will automatically inure to the benefit of Medical and Allied Health students as far as employment is concerned. Currently, many Ghanaian health students who completed their training have not yet been absorbed by the Ghana Health Service. They are Ghanaians and they deserve employment”.

TEIN-UCC, through the statement, further applauded the NDC flagbearer for having the intentions to open medical education in Ghana to reduce the doctor to patient ratio in Ghana; “it is worthy of note that the promise to expand access to medical education is laudable.

This he explained would be done through the Graduate Entry Medical Program (GEMP) where first degree holders in programs such as biomedical sciences, medical laboratory technology, graduate nurses, biological sciences, biochemistry, physician assistantship, etc and a host of science-related programs, will have a 4-year complete medical training in University of Ghana (UG), University of Cape Coast (UCC) and University for Development Studies(UDS). This program is purposely to improve the doctor-patient ratio in Ghana”.