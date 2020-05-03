3Music Awards team took big risk and did fantastic — Vincent Djokoto

Vincent Djokoto, Business Executive and Columnist, has congratulated the 3awards team for an amazing awards ceremony.

In an interview with Accra Free Press, Djokoto remarked “I was curious and a tad bit skeptical about the concept of a virtually produced music awards ceremony in an era of the COVID-19 pandemic — the hundreds of celebrities, revelers, fashionistas and creative art enthusiasts wouldn’t be there; just a technical team, a select-few performers and presenters,”

“The 3Music Awards team took up a difficult challenge. It takes quite a lot of audacity when you consider the risks involved in a pace-setting event. Things could easily get awkward. But the big gamble paid off,” Djokoto said.

“The organizers kept viewers glued to their screens. They did fantastic. Especially in recognizing deceased creative geniuses such as Kofi B.” Djokoto added.