COVID-19: Noguchi Memorial Institute Tests 100,000 Samples — Prof Annan Discloses

Listen to article

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has undertaken a total of one hundred thousand (100,000) test samples of suspected COVID-19 cases especially across the southern parts of Ghana since the outbreak of the disease some two months ago.

Prof. Abraham Kwabena Annan who maintained that the cost of the testing of the samples is very expensive to the extent that close to six to seven million Ghana cedis (6 to 7million Ghana Cedi) has been expended since the outbreak adding that the center could undertake seven thousand (7,000) tests a day if well resourced.

The Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research Prof. Abraham Kwabena Annan who made the disclosure on Thursday, April 30, during an interview with OTECFM’s NYANSAPO morning show hosted by Captain Koda insisted that the research center has improved.

Prof. Abraham Kwabena Annan noted that the research institute has collaborated with other centers to mount other testing centers to help facilitate the process of the sample test, adding that with the growing number of COVID-19 cases it was prudent to increase the testing centers.

“We have spent close to six to seven million Ghana cedis on the test so far with the exclusion of the machines used in the testing. A well refurnished machine for carrying out standardized COVID-19 test would cost about forty thousand dollars. It is refreshing to note that more centers for sample test are being established in other regions apart from Kumasi and Accra and there are plans for private laboratories to also be resourced to start testing in future,” Prof. Abraham Kwabena Annan stressed.

Touching on the wearing of the nose mask and observations of other protocols, Prof. Abraham Kwabena Annan charged the public to be responsible in adhering to the protocols insisting that everything should not be left to the government to provide all the needs in this COVID-19 fight.

He underscored the need for the wearing of the nose mask to be a matter of major concern maintaining that it remains one of the surest ways to prevent the widespread of the disease.