NPP Aspiring MP Donates Health Items Worth gh¢2,700 to Three Health Centers.

The NPP Parliamentary Aspirant for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency, Engineer Peter Antwi Boasiako has donated hand sanitisers and assorted personal protective equipment to hospitals in his constituency.

"As part of my contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, I led my campaign team to donate hand sanitisers, assorted personal hygiene and Protective equipment to help protect the frontline health workers in some hospitals in my constituency, Afigya Kwabre North."

Items including hand Sanitisers, packs of hand gloves, protective safety masks, toilets tissues, liquids soaps for hand wash, buckets with fitted tap valves for quick hand washing outside before entry (Veronica Buckets), disposable hand towels, and many other safety gears were donated to each Hospital, worth over Ghc2,700.00

"Inasmuch as I wish I could donate to all the major hospitals in the district, the hospitals that benefited from my widow's mite today were the Ahenkro Hospital, Boamang Hospital and Kyekyewere Health Centre."

At Boamang District Hospital, the Honourable DCE, Mr Kwasi Karikari joined received the items and handed them over to the Boamang Health Centre. In expressing his appreciation for the items, the Hon. DCE stated that, the items donated have indeed come at a right time since the District Health Director and himself had just finished a meeting discussing amongst other things today, a way forward to provide similar items to our hospitals.

The Medical Superintendent in charge of the Boamang District Hospital, also expressed his joy and gratitude for the items supplied, particularly the sanitisers since it's become difficult to find even if you have money to buy.

The Health Director at Ahenkro Hospital, Mr Daniel Peprah and Dr Raphael Anyomi of Kyekyewere Hospital equally expressed their gratitude for the donation which they described as life-saving equipment in this pandemic situation.

The Health Director at Ahenkro Hospital used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to frequently practice handwashing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus novel.

Kingsley Brobbey.

(Winners Radio, UK)