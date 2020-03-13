Velma Owusu-Bempah Selected To Participate In London Hat Week Event

Listen to article

Award-winning Ghanaian milliner, Velma Owusu-Bempah of Velma’s Millinery & Accessories is set to make Ghana and the African continent proud at the 2020 London Hat Week in the United Kingdom.

In January, the X Terrace fashion platform who are the organizers of the London Hat Week exhibition and Preview catwalk show announced Velma’s piece as part of the official selection for the 2020 exhibition.

This selection makes the Ghanaian millinery and accessories designer a third time participant in the show which attracts scores of guests including top designers from across the globe, high profile personalities, editors and members of the Royal Ascot to the hat-related events.

This year’s event would take place from the 16-24 April under the Theme “To the Future and Back” and would be preceded by the famous Preview catwalk show on March 16 at the Shard in London.

Established in 2004, Velma’s Millinery and Accessories has been making hats and its related accessories for women of colour who have a panache for looking good. Her exceptional style and intricate skill has caught the eyes of Ghanaian first lady, Rebecca Akuffo-Addo who wears her pieces religiously. Other public figures who wear Velma’s pieces include Joselyn Dumas, Samira Bawumia, Nicole Ari-Parker, Sandra Ankobiah, Naa Ashorkor, Dentaa Amoateng, Juliet Ibrahim and quite recently, mother of Beyonce, Ms.Tina Knowles.

London, a city that is noted for its love affair with hats was once Velma’s home when she was a student at the prestigious Central St.Martins, a constituent of the University of the Arts and graduated with a diploma in millinery.

“There’s a famous saying that third time's a charm and it goes to show that the work we’re doing in Accra, Ghana is noble, artistic and critical to the fashion industry both locally and internationally.” Velma Owusu-Bempah, Creative Director of the eponymous brand explained.

According to her, the selection was not just for her brand but was also going to bring the spotlight on the industry in Ghana.

“As the first Ghanaian to be selected for this exhibition, it is an exciting and patriotic experience representing Ghana and Africa in London to celebrate the arts of hat making. It promotes our industry and boosts the potential of our artisans. This year promises to be bigger and better as we are attending the preview and exhibitions,” she added.