Families experience beautiful and challenging times throughout life. We grow from both. Frenchaire Gardner's first children's book titled "Mommy And Daddy Do You Still Love Anymore?" discusses from the child's point of view how they feel about being adopted or placed in foster care. Feelings of abandonment from their biological parents sometimes set in.

The story chronicles her own personal experiences on how her children came to be adopted by a family. It was important that she share her life stories to continue to let her children know that she does still love them despite their separation. Children need to know that their biological parents still love them even in situations of closed adoptions with no contact between them.

The book is currently available at Amazon Kindle for $3.99. Grateful for Dail Chambers, a renowned visual artist who is illustrating the paperback for future release.

Frenchaire Gardner is a serial entrepreneur and creative: Mother of Joseph Jr., Frenchaire-Two, Melchizedek Malcolm X and Sarai. Manufacturer of her business's Be And Us LLC Nigerian Organic Shea Butter and owns an online store Be And Us LLC Market filled with original designs curated with the melanated audience in mind. Creator and host of A News You Can Use Podcast . She is a visual artist, Brand Ambassador, model, activist, photographer, actress, and dancer. She graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

