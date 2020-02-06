Dzifa Gomashie Mourns With The Avedzi Family

Listen to article

Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Ketu South Constituency has visited the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, to commiserate with him on the sudden passing of his wife.

Hon James Klutse Avedzi who is also the Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee lost his wife, Mrs. Fortune Abla Fugah Avedzi, on January 30, 2020.

Following the news, and having been widowed herself only recently, Hon Dzifa Gomashie decided to pay a visit to the family to show her support for her colleague in this difficult time.

Saddened by the news, she recalled: "only a few weeks ago, she hosted a delegation of the Volta Caucus MP's and PC's who had visited them, a delegation of which I was a part of."

She called on the family to stay strong even as they mourn the departed, mother, sister and auntie, asking them to fall on the good memories they created together with her while she still lived.

She also urged the family to stick together and encourage one another because the passing on of a loved one can mostly cripple people's emotions and plunge them into a lot of deep thoughts that if not controlled, could be devastating.

To Hon James Avedzi, she told him she was aware that it can be inconsolable in times like these but he should take heart knowing the Holy Spirit is always on guard and thank God for the good memories.