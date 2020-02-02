Highlife Musician Kofi B Is Dead By News Desk Listen to articleAce High life musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B has passed on reportedly. Kofi B is known for hit songs such as Mmbrowa, Bantama Kofi Boakye, Koforidua Flowers among other hit songs. More details soon
