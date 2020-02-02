ModernGhanalogo

02.02.2020

Highlife Musician Kofi B Is Dead

By News Desk
Ace High life musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B has passed on reportedly.

Kofi B is known for hit songs such as Mmbrowa, Bantama Kofi Boakye, Koforidua Flowers among other hit songs.

More details soon

222020122212-j5fqi7t2g0-fb img 15806425095935857

