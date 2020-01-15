World Bank Group Lauds Gov't For Results Fair

Country Director for the World Bank Group, Dr. Pierre Franck Laporte, has commended government for launching the maiden Results Fair aimed at evaluating the work done so far by the various ministries, departments and agencies.

According to him, in order to achieve better developmental results, the government must make a conscious effort to engage citizens in its developmental agenda.

Speaking at the fair, Dr. Laporte said the World Bank Group would continue to support the government to achieve its developmental goals.

“The World Bank Group works with countries like Ghana to improve measurement systems that help them track progress, learn lessons and make timely corrections to achieve their development goals. The World Bank Group continues to work with the government of Ghana to help it achieve its development programs through its current portfolio of about US$2 billion.”

“With the goal of achieving better development results, I will implore the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation and other ministries and departments to take a coherent approach incorporating citizens' engagements and systems, grievances with just mechanisms across government operations and integrate beneficiary feedback into 100% of government interventions and programs where beneficiaries can be clearly identified,” he said.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Information yesterday [Tuesday] launched the Results Fair , for the several Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to outline the works they have undertaken since they assumed office.

According to the government, this move is to improve accountability to the people of Ghana.

The 3–day fair which started on January 14th and is to end on the 16th, is expected to bring together all Ministries and Agencies of the government to interact with members of the general public and provide them with evidence of their achievements.

—citinewsroom