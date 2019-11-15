'Sex For Grades' Committee Report Ready

The committee probing the infamous “Sex for Grades” scandal at the University of Ghana, Legon has presented its report to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu.

The committee presented the report on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfoh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and student affairs, at a congregation of the school of humanities on Thursday, the Vice-Chancellor said management will study the report and ensure implementation of the recommendations.

“Following the recent media reports of alleged sexual harassment cases involving some faculty members at the university, management put measures in place to enforce its sexual harassment policies. Following the broadcast, management set up a five-member fact-finding committee chaired by her ladyship retired Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo to conduct an inquiry into the matter. I am happy to inform you that the committee submitted its report to the Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday, 12th November 2019”.

“Management will, therefore, study the report and ensure implementation of the recommendations using the appropriate processes stipulated in our basic laws and policies of the University”.

The University of Ghana interdicted two of its lecturers captured in the BBC’s “Sex for Grades” documentary over their alleged sexual harassment of female students.

The two — Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor were later hauled before the University's Anti Sexual Harassment Committee to assist with internal investigations.

Although the two denied the allegations levelled against them, pressure was mounted on the University to take decisive actions to show its commitment to dealing with the issue of sexual misconduct.

The university among other things, set up a five-member fact-finding committee to look into the matter and offer its recommendations.

The university subsequently published phone numbers and an e-mail for students to report any form of harassment.

---citinewsroom