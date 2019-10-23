Blame Akufo-Addo For PDS Mess--John Mahama

The Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has expressed disappointment in the PDS contract termination saga blaming the office of the President to be the cause of the mess.

According to him, it “will require a long and hard effort to repair” the country’s reputation after the fiasco with the PDS. This comes after the government announced the termination of the concession agreement with PDS, after the detection of fundamental and material breaches of obligation in the provision of Payment Securities.

The Minority also accused government officials of trying to use the PDS concession agreement with Ghana to loot the country’s coffers.

“We hold President Akufo-Addo squarely responsible and liable for this.”

“The Minority raised issues about the same guarantee or security and insisted that the PDS was expected to have provided the right document before the handing over of the assets of ECG.”

His observation follows the government’s suspension and subsequent termination of the agreement with PDS, which required the private company to manage the distribution of power in Ghana.

He stated that the government failed in doing due diligence thus ensuring the proper thing is done as far as the contract was a concern.

The government earlier Wednesday (23/10/19) announced in a press conference that it has terminated the contractual agreement it entered with PDS over handling of the Ghana power sector.

But speaking at the inauguration of the party’s 2020 manifesto committee in Accra, Mr. Mahama said, the brouhaha surrounding the PDS deal is needless and could have been avoided from the onset.

He added that it’s a sad day for Ghana to have lost the amount that was left to be disbursed to help improve Ghana’s energy sector.

---KingdomfmOnline