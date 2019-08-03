Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu Wins Business Leader For Health Medicine Sector In China

Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu, the chief executive officer (CEO) of one of the leading herbal hospitals in Ghana, Amen sciencetific herbal hospital, has been recognised as 'Business Leader in the Herbal-Medicine Sector' at just ended International event organized by the China- Africa Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the West Africa Regional Magazine, held in Shanghai in the People Republic of China, at the Grand Kempinski Hotel.

The citation for the Award reads “You have created a niche in the market with Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital through effective cure and treatments for complicated diseases, of both Acute and Chronic in Nature”.

The awards comes as a result of hard work, good testimonies, excellent patients relations and the immense contribution of Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital to health delivery in Ghana and the Sub-Region at large.

According to him, Amen Scientific is determined in its quest to raise high the flag of Ghana in the Herbal and Alternative Medicine delivery to the world.

Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu was also awarded for his immense 'Contribution to the Growth of the Herbal and Alternative Medicine Sector' at the recently held Ghana Pharma Awards held at Kempinski Hotel, which recognizes the contribution of General Health industry players to health delivery in Ghana.

The awards were a vote of confidence in the excellent Alternative and Herbal health services offered to patients by Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital.

Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonus urged Ghanaians to try as much as possible to patronize made in Ghana goods especially at the health sector in order to boost the economy.

"Let's try much as possible to patronize our home made products which will help to boost the economy"

He then called on government to fast track the process of integrating the Herbal and Alternative Medicine Sector onto the National Health Insurance Scheme, to enable more Ghanaians to have access to Professional Herbal and Alternative Medical Services.