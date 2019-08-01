Wa Central In Focus; Why Your Candidate?

Charles Jefferson said a man is a patriot if his heart beats through his nation.

For me, people must sacrifice their time or resources or even strength and mind to help grow their place or people before they seek to lead. It is only on this score that we will all seek our mandate of ever serving the party or our people should we ever think of leading.

That is the only way we can have a true test of who really has his or her heart beating truly for our party’s growth and that of the constituency and region or any place amongst those who seek to lead. No one can best lead if he doesn’t care about the welfare of the people.

Many shall pour heaven on us when they are seeking to lead and that has suddenly become a norm and a bad trend for us (people will do anything for power). For sharing and pulling down heaven for your vote the people seeking to lead will do it. Any other person seeking to lead shall join that league because taking money out of politics today is like taking jumping out of basketball.

But our assessment of who is genuinely coming to our rescue and not use us should dwell on the bigger question of;

1. Why the sudden Father Christmas gifts when there is a position to take’.?

2. Shall it continue even after a loss.

3. Could there have existed a party for its seat to be contested if all others didn’t care about our affairs as a constituency?

Those are for you to answer and make your judgments.

The people must learn to serve to be served because that is the only way true which the people will remain true to party service with hope that their own efforts and sacrifices for the party won’t be in vain.

Okay let me tell you why Mr Salifu Abubakari Salifu ORISON:

Mr Orison because his heartbeats through the welfare of the NPP party he is seeking to lead today. He has helped in so many ways over the years to help make the NPP party in the Wa central constituency have a breath to help it grow bigger and better and still doing.

•In 2012 he is known to have made cash donations to the party to help win the Wa Central Parliamentary seat.

•In 2016 he donated a big NPP branded GMC pickup to the party to help in running party errands when the party had no strong vehicle to run its affairs. The pickup served both regional and constituency purposes and still in use now.

Recently he when he took the challenge on a call to lead the people because of the huge investments he’s being doing in the party, he -

•Donated 32” plasma television set to Wa central constituency office.

•Built and furnished an office at Wa -Nakori with chairs, a plasma Tv and satellite, yet to be commissioned!

•Joined others and completed an office at Wa-Jonga that for years they couldn’t complete, donated chairs and plasma Tv.

•Contributed about 60% of Wa Central Youth secretariat office complex furnishing.

•Donated 31 Vodafone tablets with monthly data packages, one each to our 31 electoral area coordinators of NPP Wa central and 1 to the Research Officer to enable them in a digital data collection of EC registration and electoral results.

•Busa office building is ongoing with his help.

•Donated plastic chairs to some electoral areas to assist them in their meetings.

•Donated smart phones to some selected social media communicators for the NPP party.

•Contributed to building Wa-Chansa office building and almost completed, a plasma Tv and plastic chairs to be donated and to be soon commissioned.

•Donated over 30 gas cylinders to Youth camps and others in the region to help revive the youth loyalty for our party and to build a peaceful coexistence between the party and the youth for victory 2020.

•Donated 34 sets of footballs and 4sets of jerseys with some cash amount of Gh1,000 to help the HOME RADIO community games.

After all of these he is the first among all other candidates that has secured an office space for his campaign to create an easy access between his team and constituents and plans to have an even more befitting office even after a victory if Allah permits such that the needs of constituents can always be addressed even in the absence of the MP.

This suggests he isn’t just here for Parliamentary primaries but for party’s growth and that of our constituency.

All of the above were done and others still on to help ensure we have the elephant fraternity well positioned and visible to the generations yet to come.

Over the past years he had a football team called BAZOOKA FC in the region that he invested not less than a Gh100,000 ( 1billion old cedi ) just with the dream of helping our youth in the region to help harness their talents to make a living through football because football has become not just a field of entertainment but a career, and with that we have many from our region and others from other regions through his team now playing in various premiere clubs in the country and outside the country.

He has assisted many others outside to play in international teams.

So, with these, I have the believe that if we have a man who for some years has sacrificed his resources for the party that he never for once made requests of his share of the dividends now seeking to lead us, then he is the best man for the job.

As Tony Robbins said; Only those who have learned the power of sincere and selfless contribution experience life’s deepest joy and true fulfillment.

I think those people are the only that merits as assistance to grow further for they will always contribute to the wellbeing of the people.

