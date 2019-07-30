Securing Power Must Be Your Ultimate Goal—TESCON Members Charged

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has charged members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) to remain vigilant adding that securing power in the upcoming general election is the ultimate goal of the party.

According to Dr. Bawumia, with the party's unprecedented social intervention projects, he is confident Ghanaians will retain the NPP in power come 2020.

Speaking at the launch of TESCON @ 20 under the theme; "20 Years of Commitment Without Inducement; TESCON, Our Generational Pillar', he started, "Dear Tesconians, let us remember that the ultimate goal of the mandate is to secure power. It is very important for us so that we can serve the country. History reminds that 20 years ago young men of the party formed the TESCON. Roles played by its members tells you that the group has churned out great people. The NPP wants the youth to serve all."

The Vice President added that involving the Ghanaian youth in policy making is a tradition which will guide them to build a stronger country.

Dr. Bawumia added that within 13 months of being in power, the NPP government is successfully using technology to solve the many problems facing its citizens.

"During the period of thsigh interest rate, difficulty in registering lands and wards in school. Look at the foreign country, they have made good use of technology. We are looking at enhancing the technology so that we can fight corruption. What are we doing? We are putting in the basic building plans. Since independence, we have been putting in the blocks. We have introduced the national identification card. This can help people to be able to use it to do many things."

He further revealed that under the NPP administration, the much talked-about digital addressing system has been successful adding that the recently introduced e-Judicial system will save individuals from seacrhing files and dockets even at court.

"If you go to the port, we have made the clearance so easy. We have improved the interoperability where it is easy for one to transact business. We are gradually going into the cashless system. The ministry of communication has made it easy for telephone to reach so many romote places. The NDC did not do this.. We have introduced the drone system were blood is always being supplied to hospitals. We promised free WIFI for Tertiary and Secondary school. The free WiFi project is in place. We will begin with Legon, UPSA and some selected secondary schools," he stressed.

Dr Bawumia emphasised that although the NPP has not delivered on all of its promises, he is confident the party has done better than the opposition NDC.

"Ghana has exited from the IMF plan and we are so happy that we are no longer there. The difference is always about competence. We have restored the teaching and nursing allowance and that of the teacher training allowances. We have planting for food and jobs. We are on the 1D1F and they have the audacity to take pics and show it to us but I have one message, the grounds are here and we will not fly to Burkina Faso."

National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party ( NPP), Henry Nana Boakye added that the New Patriotic Party will be rolling out very insighful programmes that will make members understand the footprints of the party adding that every action taken must target an electoral fortune.

He continued, "TESCON is a strategic grouping which is recognized by the NPP’s constitution so we are the intellectual wing of the party and we are taking over the party. As the theme goes, 20 years of commitment without inducement, TESCON our generational pillar so I am happy and fulfilled and we have representatives from 207 Universities, nationwide and they have been here. We have trained, given then new strategies to run the groups. We have encountered a lot of challenges and once u embark on a journey, u will get challenges but our instructive motto saw us through. We have exhibited 20 years of commitment without inducement that is why there is that zeal and passion to take over from the great leaders."

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison tasked the Tesconites to be determined, focused and pay less attention to the monetary aspect of politics.

"If they allow money to go ahead of them, they will fail in this political war. These are young people who have traveled this far for 20 years and you know they are party people. Our joy is that they have been able to maintain this relationship regardless of the difficulties they encountered. They are not our future leaders but are our leaders now. I am so happy to know that we have able men and women who are fighting for the well being of the party from the grassroot."

Special Aide To NPP's Women's Organiser, Miriam Duah lauded the organisers of the event saying the TESCON @ 20 for its first time brought together all institutions in the 16 regions under one umbrella to foster unity and a sense of belonging.

"I am overwhelmed on the Vice President’s declaration on the WIFI stuff because when one travels to the secondary schools beyond Accra do not have access to computers but write exams. I believe with the introduction of this, Government will ensure that no pupil is left behind. This will help lessen the burdens of schools," she emphasised.