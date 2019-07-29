Winning The Ayawaso North Seat: Alhaji Malik Perfectly Fits The Bill !!!

Alhaji Abdul Malik Anala is a fine gentleman par excellence. A graduate from the St. Joseph middle school, with International Business and Trade exposure in Nigeria and Germany. His achievements and contributions to party work at all levels confirms his loyalty, commitment and leadership virtues. The exact mystery behind his name is borne out of the fact that he is undoubtedly smart, innovative, confronting, inviting and is not only measured in his utterances but quick to display with full action. Throughout his social and political life, Alhaji Malik has displayed a very healthy and cordial environment which makes all and sundry fall for his leadership style.

His vision is to transform the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayawaso North Constituency to be an attractive option for voters. And I humbly appeal to all delegates to reward this loyal, humble, committed, competent and above all TRUE PARTY PERSON by voting for him as the next Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Ayawaso North Constituency (ANC).

Alhaji Malik Anala is a man who gets things done through self-participation. He leads by example and sets the tone for team work. Having served the party diligently both in opposition and in power, the MP aspirant is imbued with valuable competence and experience to effectively build relationships and coordinate affairs towards efficient grassroots mobilization in constituency.

Additionally, having served as a major party financier over the years, ‘Brother Mike’ as he is affectionately called is a self-sufficient man capable of running a campaign to annex the seat. He therefore comes to the ticket with an all-encompassing awareness and profile that perfectly fits the bill of a candidate to wrestle the seat from the NDC for the great elephant fraternity. Let us reward a true party person who is committed and loyal.

Alhaji Abdul Malik Anala has a unique personality. He is an influential advocate in the transformation of the party in the constituency over the years. Alhaji Malik is an astute politician and businessman with exceptional honesty and loyalty. He has sacrificed his own resources countless times towards the running of the affairs of this party since 1996. To him, the ultimate responsibility of every prudent leader is to serve and not to be served.

A down to earth man who has the people at heart; and capable of working and associating with all manner of people. He is goal oriented and never gives up. He is an experienced and competent man who has served the party diligently both in opposition and in power. This is an indication that he can effectively coordinate with other party officials to win the seat from the NDC.

You will never find this humble servant angry; and this aspect of his character is critical in managing the party in an orphan constituency. “He who knows others is learned. He who knows himself is wise” as said by one great Chinese philosopher Lao Tse. The most effective people are those who understand themselves, both their strengths and weakness, so they can develop strategies to meet the demands of their environment. A person’s behavior is a necessary and integral part of who he is. Alhaji Malik is a man of unshaken faith, confident, dedicated and open hearted.

He is comfortable working with all manner of people. Some say he is a ‘Father for All’; whiles other say he is a team player. His desire for results is readily apparent to the people he has led and worked with. And he likes people who positively criticize and challenge his thoughts.

Alhaji Malik is very logical, decisive, prudent and critical in his problem-solving activities. He does not believe in the principle of the ‘Blame Game’. He is a good problem solver always seeking new ways to solve even old problems.

If there is anything negative about this man, then it is about him loving the party too much and working too hard to reach goals set by the party. THERE CAN BE NO BETTER PERSON FOR THE POSITION OF THE AYAWASO NORTH PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE THAN, ALHAJI ABDUL MALIK ANALA (BROTHER MIKE). Indeed, he is the one the cup fits and we should let him wear it by casting our votes massively for him to consolidate our victory.

The battle still remains the Lord’s…...!!! This is the time…...ALHAJI MALIK…...Ye Nim Wo Fri Titi……

GOD BLESS NPP!!! GOD BLESS GHANA!!! GOD BLESS AFRICA!!! #KUKRUDU! ESHIE! RADO! RADO! RADO

By: Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat

