Fix Sofoline, Tanoso-Abuakwa Road (#Fixsta)

The frustration and stress faced by users of the 11km stretch of road from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Bantama Constituency to Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya District is regrettably sad.

The road was awarded to a Chinese company, China Geo Construction Limited in 2007 by the erstwhile President John Agyekum Kufuor’s government. The project which was intended to be completed within three years in solving the unbearable traffic congestion is yet to be completed.

Nine years after the date of completion not met, the road has become an albatross on the neck of many. This has not only to worsen the plight of inhabitants of Atwima Nwabiagya but travelers to Western North and Ahafo Regions as the road serves as the main and motorable route that connects these regions to Kumasi.

The suffering of school children, civil servants, businessmen and women, market women, traders, and drivers are immeasurable. Users of the road get stacked in traffic for over two (2)hours on a journey that should have taken them fifteen (15) minutes. This is alarming.

Imagine being confined in a Trotro most of which do not adhere to DVLA standards in terms of seat arrangements and spacing. The long hours spent on the road aggravates the discomfort of users. The old and those with considerable height are mostly affected.

On 15th August, 2018, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo directed the Ministry of Finance to release $27million for the commencement of the second phase of the project. This directive was not forthcoming which forced equally concerned citizens of Atwima called Atwimaman Youth Association to issue a statement on 12th November, 2018 for government to give attention to the project three days before the Minister of Finance presented the 2019 budget in Parliament.

Fast forward, whether by coercion or political expediency, the Minister of Roads and Highways came on a tour to assess the road and stated explicitly that GH30million has been released for the project. Sadly, the narrative remains the same as the contractor cannot be seen on site. The people have been taken for granted for far too long.

Irrespective of the government in power, the government has a social contract with the people and we will be disappointed if the government looks unconcerned till those affected relegate themselves to Thomas Hobbes state of nature.

Not sounding political, to whom much is given, much is expected. Since the inception of the Fourth Republic, the NPP government has won both Presidential and Parliamentary seats in the three constituencies the road cuts across. Our elders say, “We do not destroy where we eat from”.

As the road continues to affect drivers whose profit margin have dwindled and the frustration of many lingers on, we call on the government to act swiftly in making sure that the twelve(12)year old uncompleted road see the light of day.

Youth Coalition For Progress