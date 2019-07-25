Ace Ankomah, EOCO Boss, Gabby, others conspired to bring NAM1 down - Ekow Taylor

Kelvin Ekow Taylor, host of “With All Due Respect – Loud Silence Media” on Facebook has released part two of his exposé on the alleged persons behind Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold's fall

This time around, Kelvin Ekow Taylor named the big men in powerful positions in Ghana who conspired to bring Nana Appiah Mensah down when they knew very well that he was innocent of the fraud charges.

According to Ekow Taylor, the first person Horizon Royal Diamonds contacted when they came to Ghana to file fraud charges against the two men who defrauded them [Adewoye Olorunfemi Adetunje, a Nigerian and Charles Opoku Darko, a Ghanaian] was renowned lawyer, Ace Anan Ankomah.

After listening and seeing photos of the culprits from the representatives of the Dubai company, lawyer Ace Anan Ankomah agreed to press charges and help them retrieve the 50 million US Dollars paid to the fraudsters, Kelvin Ekow Taylor revealed.

The show host went on to explain that, Ace Anan Ankomah contacted his uncle who was the boss of Economic and Organized Crime Office [EOCO], Dr. K.K Amoah for his help in cracking the case.

It was there he found out his boss was in league with the two fraudsters. Left with no option, they all agreed to implicate Nana Appiah Mensah and make him the culprit, Ekow Taylor claims.

Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] was brought into the conspiracy. The Attorney General and many others who wanted to separate the president of Ghana from Nana Appiah Mensah like Gabby Otchere Darko and many others joined and the scheme was hatched, Kelvin Ekow Taylor narrated.

Already Kelvin Ekow Taylor had already narrated how upon the recommendation of SEC and EOCO, the Dubai gold company, Horizon Royal Diamonds got in touch with the two fraudsters.

One of the fraudsters possed as the Prince of the Ashanti Kingdom and managed to convince the Arabians to part with 50 million US dollars.