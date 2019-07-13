Tain District Assembly Distributes 136,000 Cashew Seedlings To Farmers

The Tain District Assembly in the Bono Region has distributed 136,000 improved cashew seedlings to farmers in the district to expand their cashew farmers.

New farmers are encouraged to participate in the production of cashew to boost the government’s flagship programme ‘planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD).

Last year the Assembly at a similar event distributed 90,000 cashew seedlings to farmers for free.

Ms Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE) at the distribution ceremony said the Assembly is determined to increase the production of cashew and motivate youth into cashew production and ultimately make the district a major producer of cashew in the country.

The DCE said the project would also provide the raw material for the establishment of cashew factory in the district as its share of the One –District, One – Factory initiative.

She also appealed to the farmers to take good care of the plants and urged the public to take advantage of the programme and register with the district Agricultural Department and get the seedlings.

The Agriculture Extension Agents would be visiting your farmers to monitor the progress of the plant, she added.

The District Crops Officer, Mr. Samuel Ofori Agyei said the distribution of the cashew under the PERD initiative is an opportunity farmers should benefit.

He intimated that the polyclonal and grafted seedlings which have been distributed to farmers is of improved quality and has competitive advantage.

Mr. Ofori added that the farmers would be monitored and supervised by the District Agricultural Extension Officers to ensure the seedlings are nursed and planted properly.