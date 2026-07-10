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Fri, 10 Jul 2026 Headlines

Ghana is not prepared for Mahama's third-term agenda — Ahiagbah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Ghana is not prepared for Mahamas third-term agenda — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has described attempts to secure a third presidential term for President John Dramani Mahama as a "dead end."

His comments follow a lawsuit filed at the Supreme Court by lawyer and news editor Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, seeking an interpretation of Article 66(2) of the 1992 Constitution on whether the two-term presidential limit applies only to consecutive terms.

The suit, filed on June 30 against Attorney-General Dominic Ayine, asks the apex court to determine whether a break of one four-year electoral cycle resets a former president's eligibility to contest the presidency.

Reacting in a social media post on Friday, July 10, Ahiagbah said Ghana was not prepared to support any attempt to extend the constitutional presidential term limit.

“At this rate, why would President Mahama seek another term? This attempt at a third term is a dead end," said Ahiagbah.

The NPP spokesperson expressed confidence that President Mahama would not entertain the idea of seeking another term beyond the constitutional limit.

He further urged the Supreme Court to be mindful of public sentiment as it considers the lawsuit.

“Ghana is not prepared for such, and I believe President Mahama will not entertain the idea. The Supreme Court must reflect the mood of the country," he wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Ato Kwamena | 7/10/2026 8:53:21 PM

John Mahama is not even interested in clinging to power beyond 2028. What drives the people's call for his continuation is not ambition but admiration, admiration for his competence, wisdom, and the remarkable ability to achieve in less than two years what the NPP failed to accomplish in eight. That is why the majority of Ghanaians are urging him toward a third term. But let me make this clear to Ahiagbah and the NPP: based on the current political atmosphere, whether Mahama chooses to contin...

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