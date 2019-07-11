We hope NAM1’s return will end customers’ woes – Amanda Clinton

The lawyer for aggrieved Menzgold customers, Amanda Clinton believes the return of the beleaguered CEO of the company will bring some respite to her clients.

According to her, she expects the defunct company to prepare a new payment plan in consultation with the government and one that is based on the investigations by the police.

Commenting on Nana Appiah Mensah, Ms. Clinton said both parties should not renege on their efforts to bring finality to the matter and for the investment, scheme continue.

“My next line of action is to see what MENZGOLD come up with in terms of a payment plan and what they agree with the government in terms of the police. The police might release a statement as why all those funds were missing because now NAM will answer to the charge and then they might decide to further prosecute or they might decide that if you are going to pay this money, we are not going to prosecute right now but we need to know what happens to this company and we need funds for these customers. So the ball is in the CID court, and the ball in the MENZGOLD team court in order to come up with a good plan that satisfies the customers as well as to tell people why they weren't able to pay the monthly amount after SEC said no new customers could be taken in.”

Nana Appiah Mensah arrived in Ghana today [Thursday] and is currently being interrogated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He arrived in at the Kotoka International Airport where he was whisked away by security officials to the Police Headquarters.

Having spent the last six months in police custody in Dubai due to a criminal case brought against him by a private company in that country, an INTERPOL red alert notice placed on him by the government of Ghana also made it impossible for the Dubai authorities to release him from their custody after he won the case in court.

He has been declared wanted in Ghana over allegations of fraud brought against him by some persons who invested in his gold dealership company, Menzgold but have not been paid their dividends or principals for several months.

We want our monies

Meanwhile, Frederick Forson who is the founder of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold says the return of NAM1 signifies a ‘major stride’ in having their locked up cash paid them.

He said, the group is hopeful that the government’s engagement with the company’s CEO will yield positive results.

“It's a major stride in the fight towards the retrieval of our money and majority of us customers are very happy that he's finally in here. I think this will open a new window of hope for the customers and now the government of the Republic of Ghana and the customers' leadership can interact with him and know the way forward. We expect the government to engage him in a more productive manner and to ensure that the needs of the customers, the majority of the customers, are taken care of in whatever interrogations and whatever interactions that they are having with him. Because at the end of the day, our priority is to ensure that our monies are paid to us and so whatever processes he is being taken through now, it should lead to the ultimate payment of our money. That is what we're asking for, that is our hope and that is what we want to see.”