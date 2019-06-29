Oblige The Law (Ghana-Nigeria Existence)

In Presbyterian Church, there is an adage that says that “ON THAT DAY ALL MAY BE ONE”. Indeed! When you exercise circumspect here in Ghana you will realize that foreigners are becoming innumerable especially Nigerians.

Naturally, Ghana and Nigeria seem to bond with each other more than they do with other countries. There are many Nigerians in Ghana who are engaged in all sectors of the economy, just as there are also Ghanaians plying their trade business, education, health among many other areas in Nigerians economy.

Frankly speaking, I am not happy with recent happenings in the country responding to the arrest and prosecution of suspects involved in suspected robbery and kidnapping cases. I reason that crime should be treated as crime and not because it is committed by a Ghanaian or non-Ghanaian.

I say the truth here in Ghana that, it is wrong for any individual or groups of person to attack any foreigner because some foreigners had been caught in criminal activities. If somebody commits a crime, let that person face the full rigor of the law.

I also encourage Ghana police to be vigilant in dealing with lawless individuals who may want to take the law into their own hands to tarnish the flourishing relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

It is very sad and disheartening when foreigners who have been received placidly take the hospitality of the hosts for granted.

