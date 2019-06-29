We Must Revisit The Role Of Betty-Mould Iddrisu In The Woyomegate

There is absolutely nothing nostalgic about taking a trip back into time to reincarnate an event as unconscionable as the fraudulent judgment debt paid to Alfred Agbesi Woyome by the then John Evans Atta-Mills administration.

There were key players in the payment of that GHS51 million to Woyome when it was evidently clear that he had done nothing warranting such a juicy payment.

Mrs. Betty-Mould Iddrisu, the then Attorney General and her deputy, Ebo Barton-Odro were more than instrumental in that cozenage. Betty-Mould, it is a truistic fact, approved the payment of the Woyome judgment debt money.

What remains an irrefutable fact is that even after the court had directed that Woyome should not be paid any additional money until a case brought against the matter had been duly settled, Betty-Mould went ahead to pay Woyome the remaining amount of money 'due' the embattled businessman.

Not only would such a dastardly act be committed by Betty and her lieutenant but they also went ahead to fortify it with persuasive defensive narratives all in an attempt to justify the payment to Woyome.

Betty-Mould Iddrisu imperiously insisted that Alfred Agbesi Woyome deserved every penny paid to him by the state for his financial engineering claims.

Ebo Barton-Odro, in a vain attempt to defend the team that had caballed to dole out that money to Woyome, said that the state had no case and, therefore, had to pay Woyome what he had sweated for.

Communicators of the then governing party heavily defended that pillage Betty had paid to Woyome. To them, there was every reason for that money to have been paid, and that resulted in those feckless attempts to repair that seemingly irreparable damage.

When it became loudly evident that Woyome had been paid monies he did not deserve, the narrative took a different direction. In an attempt to exonerate herself, Betty-Mould has said that a chunk of the judgment debt was not paid by her, and that is enough reason for her not to be unfairly antagonized.

The drama that ensued after Betty-Mould Iddrisu's resignation cannot be swept under the carpet. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong is on record to have begged Betty-Mould Iddrisu to agree to be a witness in the Woyome case but for obvious reasons, she wouldn't hear of it.

It was also revealed that at one of Mahama's cabinet meetings, it was agreed and accentuated that making Betty-Mould a star witness in the ongoing Woyome case since that would cause the NDC and the government a lot of pain.

It stands, therefore, to reason that the complicity of Betty-Mould Iddrisu in the Woyome scandal is patently clear. It is high time she was made to face the full rigors of the law for being the architect of this whole debacle. The long arm of the law must invite Mrs. Betty-Mould Iddrisu for the spectacular role she played in the Woyome scandal.