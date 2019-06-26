First Lady Donates 6 Ambulances To Hospitals

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, on behalf of The Rebecca Foundation, has donated six (6) ambulances to selected health institutions across the country.

The ambulances, donated with the support of the Svani Group Limited, authorized dealers of Renault vehicles in the country, on Wednesday, has the relevant medical equipment including stretchers maternity kits, cardiac monitors, oxygen, gloves, syringes and burn kits.

Presenting the keys of the Ambulances to the beneficiary health facilities, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said the ability of health delivery personnel to respond timeously to emergencies such as accidents, complications during childbirths and venomous bites among others is very cardinal in pursuit of preventing avoidable deaths, a notion that informed her Organisation to make the ambulance donations.

“I am aware the government is procuring ambulances to augment the Ghana Ambulance Service fleet”, she wrote on Facebook, adding: “Today, the Rebecca Foundation supported by the SVANI GROUP LTD. has donated 6 ambulances to 6 health centers,” she said.

The beneficiary health posts include the Osu Maternity Home, the Sakumono Community Hospital, the Valley View University Hospital and the Rebecca Akufo-Addo PICU at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital all in the Greater Accra Region. The rest are West Gonja District Assembly Polyclinic in the Northern Region and the Komfo Anokye Mother and Baby Unit in the Ashanti Region.