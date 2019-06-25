PDS Maintenance Work: Parts Of Accra To Face Blackout

Some areas in the Greater Accra region will today, June 25 experience power outages as a result of maintenance work being carried out by the electricity service provider, Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited.

A statement issued by PDS explained the maintenance was necessitated in order to improve service delivery.

Affected areas of the power outage which will last from "9 a.m. to 5 pm.” are; Villagio, Airport Residential, Doryumu, Ayikuma, Kordiabe, Greda Estates, Teshie, Madina, Redco Flats, Dobro, Pokrom, Avagah, and surrounding areas..

PDS said it regrets any inconvenience that will arise out of the power outage.