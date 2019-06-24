I am a final year student of Social Work, KNUST - Ghana. I am a young innovative writer, activist, resilient change agent, social justice pursuer and currently the project coordinator for Library Impact Project, Ghana. Email Address: [email protected] WhatsApp/Phone Call: +233501 Author column: TheophilusQuaicoe
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
A Woman of Humanitarian Pursuit
Your cardio is slated with genuine spirit of love, service, and humility.
Engrained in your soul is a golden mind, coupled with an evergreen facial orientation and affable aroma.
Most people find it laborious to strike the disparity between you and heavenly Angels because your lifestyle is always in consonant with that of the Angels.
In view of that, you're being refereed to as "an Angel-like creature".
You hold the needs, demands, challenges, expectations and aspirations of humanity in high esteem.
Whenever you're around people, you wholeheartedly aspire to plant humanitarianism in the hearts of many.
You serve as if we're your offsprings; sometimes, your lovely orientation scare us.
It makes us feel that Ghana has a great future - a future with genuine human resources who are full of hopes, patriotism, service and genuine love.
You wear a bracelet of empowerment - which inspires you to vindicate people from their helpless and hopeless conditions of life.
You're indeed, an empowering city for the world.
Your service for humanity shall forever live on, and remain in the hearts
of all.
You're worth celebrating, Miss.
May you be blessed forever.
Author: Theophilus Quaicoe
