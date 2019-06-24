Modern Ghana logo

24.06.2019 Poem

A Woman of Humanitarian Pursuit

By Theophilus Quaicoe
Your cardio is slated with genuine spirit of love, service, and humility.

Engrained in your soul is a golden mind, coupled with an evergreen facial orientation and affable aroma.

Most people find it laborious to strike the disparity between you and heavenly Angels because your lifestyle is always in consonant with that of the Angels.

In view of that, you're being refereed to as "an Angel-like creature".

You hold the needs, demands, challenges, expectations and aspirations of humanity in high esteem.

Whenever you're around people, you wholeheartedly aspire to plant humanitarianism in the hearts of many.

You serve as if we're your offsprings; sometimes, your lovely orientation scare us.

It makes us feel that Ghana has a great future - a future with genuine human resources who are full of hopes, patriotism, service and genuine love.

You wear a bracelet of empowerment - which inspires you to vindicate people from their helpless and hopeless conditions of life.

You're indeed, an empowering city for the world.

Your service for humanity shall forever live on, and remain in the hearts

of all.

You're worth celebrating, Miss.

May you be blessed forever.

Author: Theophilus Quaicoe

Theophilus Quaicoe, © 2019

I am a final year student of Social Work, KNUST - Ghana.
I am a young innovative writer, activist, resilient change agent, social justice pursuer and currently the project coordinator for Library Impact Project, Ghana.
