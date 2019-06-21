AUGSON Global To Uplift Low And Middle-Income Earners

Augson Global, a multisector international company based in Ghana has launched a new investment initiative targeting economic empowerment of low and middle-income earners and deprived communities in Ghana.

The initiative dubbed "Augson Investment Program (AuSIP)" seeks to embark on development project investments in the areas of agriculture mechanization, irrigation, and agro-processing, affordable students housing (hostels), affordable social housing, recreational and industrial facilities as well as slum upgrading and redevelopment.

These were contained in a press statement issued by the company to announce the introduction of AuSIP for the information of prospective partners.

The statement signed by Mr. Rudolf Schirmer Ampofo-Domfe, Founder of the company, said the initiative followed a research conducted by its Business Intelligence and Research Department on the critical investment needs of the country in relation to poverty reduction, social well-being and achieving food security for the people of Ghana.

It said the company was at various stages of discussions and negotiations with various agencies, institutions, companies, individuals as well as European and African Development Financial Institutions for partnership in the implementation of AuSIP since 2015.

According to the statement, Augson Global intends to engage in wider investments through the provision of targeted assistance to its clients.

"We do this in partnership with community-based organizations, Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and development partners, using a gender sensitive, flexible, participatory, demand driven, climate action principles and sustainable processes in the prioritized areas of operation ", the statement explained.

It said the company offered the initiative through sourcing financial facilities for the implementation of such projects whilst seeking the participation of various stakeholders, adding that, self-paying and viable projects may be implemented through Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) or at supplier's credit or debt-equity investment.

The statement, therefore, called on institutions, MMDAs and trade unions who seek partnerships to invest and undertake such projects to submit their letters of intents and project proposals for consideration.

Augson Global is a multisector international company based in Ghana with eight subsidiaries and divisions operating in different sectors of the economy from energy, real estate, agriculture, Information Communication Technology, equipment and engineering, media and publication as well as a general merchant.