Madina-Adenta Footbridges Are Disability Friendly, 100% Safe —Minister

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta has justified claims that the 6 newly constructed footbridges on the Madina-Adenta stretch are user friendly including persons with disability.

According to him, although the footbridges appear long, it is worth spending minutes using it than getting knocked down by a vehicle while trying to use the road.

Inspecting the completion and commissioning of the bridge, Hon Amoako-Atta said he was impressed and content that the new bridge was constructed to meet international standards assuring users of hundred percent safety.

He said “all the bridges are very friendly to people, particularly to people with disability, it only takes a maximum of about two minutes to complete the distance and can anybody compare two minutes to being knocked down by a car? Previously, people were being knocked down by cars when crossing the road and we don’t want to lose a single life on this stretch and that is the main reason why these bridges are being constructed.”

The Minister of Roads and Highways said officers will be deployed to monitor and arrest persons who will be found pasting advertisements and banners on either side of the footbridges.

Although only one bridge has been completed; ModernGhana can confirm that others are at different stages of completion.

As some pedestrians await the final completion of the footbridges, Hon Amoako-Atta told Journalists that the workers will be provided with enough materials to complete the job before the completion date.

Some checks by ModernGhana reveal that despite Government responding and constructing six new footbridges, some Pedestrians say they get too tired using the long zig-zag bridges, a situation they claims will compel others to continue crossing the road at the expense of their lives.