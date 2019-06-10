Ga East, MP Give 30 Women Vocational Training

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, has advised the youth to take advantage of the various Government's Vocational Training Programmes to acquire skills to become entrepreneurs, employable, and self-reliant.

Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah was speaking at the Opening Day of the Skills Development Training Programme of STREC Vocational Education and Training Institute at Kwabenya.

The Ga East Municipal Assembly, in conjunction with the Member of Parliament (MP), for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, is sponsoring 30 young women in the municipality for the apprenticeship training programme.

The beneficiaries will be trained in Cosmetology (i.e. pedicure, manicure, body massage, barbering and hairdressing, among others) and Garments Making and Fashion Designing for six (6) months.

As part of the sponsorship, each beneficiary has been given a start-up kit and will be provided snack within the learning hours.

The MCE stressed on the need for the youth to Vocational Education for the Youth in the Municipality to help solve unemployment and empower the Youth to play their part in nation-building.

"The Assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament, Hon. Sarah Adjoa Safo is sponsoring young people in the Municipality to help equip them with skills that can be harnessed to create employment for themselves and play their part in Nation Building. Artisans are no longer viewed as illiterates rather an important cog in the development of the Nation. We are therefore creating a conducive environment for them to function to help address the youth unemployment challenge we face by supporting them technically and financially", Hon Janet Tulasi Mensah noted.

She also urged the learners to take advantage of the opportunity given them to become entrepreneurs.

"It is my expectation that you will take this opportunity offered seriously to learn skills in the respective programmes to equip you for the job market and become entrepreneurs."

She also advised young graduates to learn some vocation in addition to the knowledge they have acquired from tertiary education to earn a living and not spend so much time searching for formal jobs.

"If you acquire university degree you would expect to be employed by the government or private sector but if you acquire vocational skills your destiny is in your hands and you can work to earn a living and sustain yourself, the MCE remarked.

She commended STREC and other vocational training institutions in the municipality for their contention towards human and skills development through the opportunites they offer to the youth to acquire employable and entrepreneural skills.

She however observed that the lack of public vocational training institutions in the municipality leaved much to be desired.

"Our municipality also faces serious challenge with youth unemployment because most of them lack the requisite skills for employment. Sadly, there is no state-owned Technical or Vocational institution in the municipality thereby compounding our youth unemployment situation. It is therefore gratifying to note that the private sector is helping to address this critical need of providing technical and vocational education in the municipality", the MCE stated.

STREC is one of few private vocational training institutions in the Ga East Municipality and offers skills training in Cosmetology, Garments and Fashion Designing, Catering and Automobile.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of STREC, Mrs. Christine Owusu, expressed profound gratitude to the MCE and MP for showing keen interest in her institution and offering to support it to complement efforts by the government to reduce unemployment among Ghanaian youth through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

She also advised the learners to see the opportunity offered them as a golden one and take it serious to acquire the requisite skills for the job market using herself as an example.

"While I was in the UK my vocational skillset helped me a lot and it has brought me where I am today. I want to entreat the youth, especially the young women, to learn vocational skills to improve their lives and become self sufficient in life", Mrs. Christine Owusu said.

The Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Assembly Member for Kwabenya, Hon. Adolphus Braindt, and the Director for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in Ga East, Mr. David Obiri, were among the MCE's entourage at the function.