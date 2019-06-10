Ofosu Ampofo To Be Arrested Under Court Warrant—NDC Raise Alarm

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, will in the coming days be arrested under heavy security by a Court Warrant, the party hinted.

Communication Director, Kakra Essumah in a press statement released to media Sunday June 9, alleged that the Akufo-Addo government is planning all means within its power to secure a court warrant in the days ahead to arrest the National Chairman of the party for refusal to honour the CID invitation.

The party therefore charged supporters to be alert and ready to show their solidarity to Ofosu Ampofo.

The statement further said, the party still stand by the decision of the party Council of Elders on the matter.

Read full statement below:

IMMINENT ARREST OF THE NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS, HON. SAMUEL OFOSU-AMPOFO.

The National Democratic Congress has learnt that the government, using the security agencies, has obtained a court warrant in the past few days for the arrest of our national Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo. We have further learnt that the security agencies intend to do this apparently in conjunction with elements of NPP vigilante forces and that they intend to arrest the Chairman in a manner aimed at lowering him in the esteem of Ghanaians.

The NDC takes a very serious view of the government's intention, if our information is correct, and wish to bring to the attention of the country that, as the Chairman of the largest opposition party in Ghana, our national Chairman is entitled to be treated with the utmost respect and dignity.

Whilst still respecting the already-stated stance of the Council of Elders regarding police invitations, we wish to state that the national Chairman is a law-abiding citizen who will never flout an order properly obtained from a court with authority to do so.

This statement is also issued to notify the teeming supporters of the National Democratic Congress to expect the imminent arrest of the national Chairman for the purpose of advancing the narrow political interests of President Akufo-Addo to silence all legitimate political opposition. At all times, the national Chairman of our party can count on the solidarity of the entire membership of the party and we stand solidly behind Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Issued on Sunday June 9, 2019.

Signed

KAKRA ESSAMUAH

Director of Communications