NDC Must Fully Adopt Us Into Mainstream Politics To Deal With NPP—TEIN

The Tertiary education institutions network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress has called on the leadership of their party to fully absorb the initiatives of TEIN to boost their campaign into the 2020 elections and beyond.

The student network emphasized that “It is obvious that most active members of TEIN on our various campuses are as well very active and distinguished party faithful coming from various branches across the length and breadth of the country. It can also never be disputed that most of our top officials at the national, regional and constituency levels had risen through TEIN”.

Below is the full statement:

Tertiary education institutions network (TEIN) of NDC has been a part of the youth wing of the NDC party. It is very clear and evident the input of TEIN towards the welfare of the party.

In recent times, the role of TEIN in national politics (through press conferences, article, debates, radio programs, etc..) has been remarkable and it is, therefore, necessary to commend their input so far.

In view of this, TEIN campuses must be absorbed and made a branch of the party to enhance their taking part in decision making and contribution to the party.

I seize this opportunity to commend some TEIN campuses like College of Health – Kintampo, University of Cape Coast and the University of Education, Winneba for their input in various ways throughout this year.

Some personalities have been very supportive to some TEIN branches and I will use this opportunity to commend Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim (MP for Banda and minority whip in Parliament), Hon. Kwesi Etu-Bonde (MP for Kintampo North), Hon. Felicia Agyei (MP for Kintampo South), Mr. Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo (B/A Regional Youth Organizer), Mr. Kelvin Elikem Kotoko (Member of the National communication bureau), Mr. Eric Dadson (Central Regional Youth Organizer) for their immense support towards the upliftment of TEIN across the length and breadth of all campuses.

2020 elections is just a stone throw from today.

It is my wish that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party; empower more youths through maximum attention to TEIN and see the necessity to fully adopt TEIN campuses as approved branches of NDC to take part in decision making of the party nationwide.

Long Live TEIN…

Long Live the NDC…

EYRAM KOBLA DZIMADO

(GENERAL SECRETARY – TEIN COHK CAMPUS)