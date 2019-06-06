NUGS Extol Muslims For Promoting Peace In Ghana

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has lauded Muslims for their immense contribution towards promoting peace in the country.

In a statement signed by the NUGS president, Tinkaro Asare Osei indicates that “we greatly appreciate the exemplary character of the Ghanaian Muslim in the face of undeserved hostility which seems to be fashionable in some countries”.

“We ask that may the peace of Allah and a spirit to submit to His Will dwell within us,” the statement said.

Below is a full text of NUGS's statement ;

The National Union of Ghana Students on this day wishes to extend our profound congratulations, greetings and best wishes to our fellow students, particularly our Muslims brothers and sisters as today mark the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan. We join the hundreds of millions of believers worldwide in celebration for the blessed conclusion of Ramadan.

On this day NUGS commends and lauds Ghanaian Muslims for their immense contribution to peace and progress.

In the current global trend of Islamophobia where people label Muslims as extremists, it is easier to feel irritated or dejected.

However, we greatly appreciate the exemplary character of the Ghanaian Muslim in the face of undeserved hostility which seems to be fashionable in some countries.

Together with the National Chief Imam His Eminence Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the entire Muslim Ummah we thank Allah for successfully concluding the Ramadan fast for the year AH 1440.

Even as we celebrate this holiday in our Masjids and homes, we ask that may the peace of Allah and a spirit to submit to His Will dwell within us.

We would like to use this opportunity to encourage greater investments into Islamic and Arabic education centers across Ghana. We encourage stakeholders of education in Ghana to cooperate on a greater level with Islamic Scholars in disseminating true Islamic teachings at these centers. We believe these centers are the means upon which Islamic knowledge and values can be imparted and not through alien teachings and interpretations.

May we grow stronger as brethren and achieve greater things as one people under God.

We wish you and your families, Eid Mubarak.

Signed

Tinkaro Asare Osei

President