Ken Agyapong Floods Chief Imam’s Residence With Rice

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Honorable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has today June 3rd, 2019, flooded the residence of the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu with bags of rice.

The "flood" occurred when the Maverick politician paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam to express his undying love for Muslims and also seized the opportunity to present some food items as they celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival.

Delivering the items, the Assin Central MP encouraged Muslim youths to emulate the footsteps of Sheik Sharabutu and also advised them to be careful with their motorcycles as Eid al-Fitr celebration is looming large.

The outspoken Member of Parliament affirmed his love for Muslims saying “I am a Christian but I trust Muslims because when they say they like you, they really do. They are very honest and sincere, I’ve had so many engagements with them, visited some Islamic states and I can attest to the fact they are good. We are just refusing to understand them”.

Meanwhile, the Maverick politician urged the media to join him promote the Chief National Imam and also nominate the centurion for the noble peace prize award due to his enormous contribution towards peace in Ghana.

Below is the Video: