Dumsor To Hit Parts Of Accra On Saturday

The Power Distribution Service (PDS) will from Saturday, June 1 to Sunday cut electricity supply to consumers in some parts of Accra.

This is based on a request by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), to enable it work on some of its 16kV transmission lines.

A statement issued by GRIDCo on Tuesday explained that "the request is at the instance of the Ghana Highway Authority, which is implementing the expansion of the Tema Motorway Intersection to improve on traffic flow in and out of Tema."

The objective of the work, according to the statement, is to increase the ground clearance of GRIDCo's 16kV Volta-Achimota Transmission lines crossing the Akosombo-Tema road and facilitate the implementation of the Road Project.

However, the Company has expressed its regrets to the inconvenience the outage will bring to consumers.

Below is the full statement: