16.05.2019 General News

CPP's Greenstreet Competes In Para Shooting For Ghana

Staff Writer
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (middle) Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (middle)

The 2016 flagbearer of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, has taken part in an international Para shooting competition.

The competition was held in italy last week and formed part of pre-qualification events for the world championships in Australia, Sydney, later this year.

5162019114129 wbrduhgtto img20190516wa0008

In a Facebook post sighted by DGN Online, the Black Sniper showed a number of pictures and footage of the contest.

In an interview with this portal, Mr. Greenstreet expressed his intention to collaborate with international partners to encourage shooting sports in general and Para shooting activities in particular in Ghana, especially amongst the youth.

5162019114129 osjvm0x442 img20190516wa0011768x1024

The former presidential candidate and lawyer is believed to be the first African to have competed in Para shooting sports at international events.

Mr. Greenstreet is the General Secretary of the Ghana Shooting Sports Federation.

—Daily Guide

