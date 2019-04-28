NPP Finland has learnt with great shock the death of our chairman of the council of elders, a great Ghanaian patriot, a stalwart and legend of our dear Party, Clement Kubindiwu Tedam (C. K. Tedam), which occurred on Friday, April 26, 2018.
NPP-Finland Mourns with the Elephant fraternity and all Ghanaians, Home and Abroad
NPP Finland has learnt with great shock the death of our chairman of the council of elders, a great Ghanaian patriot, a stalwart and legend of our dear Party, Clement Kubindiwu Tedam (C. K. Tedam), which occurred on Friday, April 26, 2018.
Space would not allow us a complete eulogy of the man, who has fought a good fight till the very end in the political journey of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition. We recall his dedicated and committed services to the cause of NPP, despite his advanced age. In times of crisis, he remained the rock upon which the party’s structures survived to pull itself together to win the 2016 election with a historic margin. The late C.K. Tadem is our hero and a legend.
Our condolences to Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo, the President of Ghana, the Paga Royal Family, the national executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party, his surviving colleagues in Northern People’s Party, the first NPP, his co-activist of the United Party, the Progress Party, and the Popular Front Party, and all NPP members and Ghanaians home and abroad.
May the departed chairman of the council of elder's soul rest in perfect peace.
Eben Johnson - Communication director
NPP - FINLAND
