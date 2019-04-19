May WASSCE Augur Well For Our Candidates

Anytime there is examination we see so many frowns and smiles faces but that does not stop the commencement of the examination that are going to take place. This year there is an on-going WASSCE which I know for sure, that innumerable students will come out with flying colours.

Surely, there are majority who have left the educational system long ago but are still suffering from the effects of examination leakages that occurred during their time of schooling, both as beneficiaries or liabilities.

Upon all WAEC painstaking, every year malpractices do happen but am hoping this WAEC will intensify its decision to search thoroughly and to verify candidates biometrically before they are allowed to enter the examination halls.

I do really know that WAEC painstaking search of candidates will not address examination in its entirety, but it will deal decisively with impersonation.

Therefore, I advise students to play by the rules of the examination in order to have a smooth examination period. I also entreat supervisors to help safeguard the integrity of the examination by concentrating on the job assign to them and also being vigilant as well.

I also encourage candidates to remain focus on their studies, thoroughly revise their notes, prepare adequately for the examination and desist from the eagerness to cheat the system by resorting to so-called leaked papers that will disappoint them in the long run.

I wish the candidates the best of luck ever and a kind success as they avoid all forms of malpractices and treat each paper with equal seriousness they will never be put to shame.