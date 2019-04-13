Since water is life, it cannot be exempted from our daily activities. It is also generally believed the world over that no one must be denied access to water for any reason because it holds the cardinal key to life.
This natural water always whets appetite during the nature of our weather and this is why a visitor to a home is first given water in many African cultures and in times of scarcity women and children especially go all length, including traveling a long distance, to get potable water for their households.
Frankly speaking, it is considered an act of wickedness for a person to refuse water to someone who is thirsty or for pastors to sell water at an outrageous price to members of the church or to anybody at all who is in need of the life-giving liquid.
I know there was various existence of disparities and inequalities among ourselves during Galamsey operation but we do appreciate NPP government for tackling water problems to enable Ghanaians” right with respect to access to water not to abuse.
Let Water Be Found Ubiquitous
