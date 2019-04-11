Stop Rice Importation Now—Ibn Chambas To Gov't

Ghana imports an estimated $1.5 billion worth of rice annually

Not much-concerted efforts have been made over the years to commercialise rice production in Ghana. There has also been little efforts in value addition of locally produced rice which makes many rice consumers in Ghana to prefer well-polished rice from overseas.

Support for smallholders farmers who constitute the bulk of rice producers in Ghana has also been minimal.

The Government of Ghana about two years ago introduced its flagship agricultural project dubbed: ‘Planting For Food and Jobs.”

But Dr. Ibn Chambas is demanding much more from the Ghanaian Government.

He says the government should help smallholders farmers to achieve high yields in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr. Ibn Chambas stressed that smallholders farmers should not be left behind.

He noted that the System of Rice Intensification technology has led rapidly to rice self-sufficiency in Mali.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto admitted to his guest that Ghana was endowed with more arable land for rice production but was quick to add that unfortunately, the country has not done much to benefit from its endowment.

—Daily Guide