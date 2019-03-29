Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
General News | Mar 29, 2019

Accra To Host Chayil International Women Conference

Mercy Aba Blankson
Accra To Host Chayil International Women Conference

The 2019 edition of the Chayil International Women Conference will come off on April 2.

The annual worship and empowerment event will be held at the Word Aflame Family Chapel (City Of Refuge) at Dawhenya adjacent the Dawhenya Police Station.

The event will be hosted by Rev. Mrs. Jennifer Selly who is also the President of the Chayil Women Ministry.

The theme of the conference for this year is "The Woman With A Different Spirit"

Other ministers who will grace the event are Rev. Mrs. Dora Tackie-Yarboi of Victory Bible Church in Ghana, Rev. Mrs. Nhyira Apeaning of Wordlife Church in Ghana and Prophetess Michelle McKenzie from the USA.

Also ministering in songs are Minister Cassy Martey and veteran Ghanaian musician Mary Ghansah.

The event will start at 6:30 pm of each weekday and at 8:30am on Sunday, April 7, the programme will be brought to an end.

TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

1 hour ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line