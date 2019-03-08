Modern Ghana logo

Opinion | Mar 8, 2019

Ghana @ 62 in poor Sanitation

By Charles Addai
Ghana @ 62 in poor Sanitation

Who cares about littering? Why are we eager to eat but not conscious of our sanitation problems?

Who cares about contamination of the food stuff?
Who cares about legislation on waste management?
Where are the “tankas” of the 80s?
Who cares that these waste can land in someone’s food or soup?

Where are the bureaucrats of the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies?

Charles Addai
Charles Addai, © 2019

Objective, Non-partisan. QLFCTN: BEng, MSc. Mech

