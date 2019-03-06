Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
31 minutes ago | Africa

Western Sahara Talks To Be Held In March: UN

By AFP
. By Fabrice COFFRINI (AFP/File)
. By Fabrice COFFRINI (AFP/File)

A UN envoy is moving ahead with plans to hold a second round of talks this month on settling the decades-old conflict in Western Sahara, the UN spokesman said Tuesday.

Horst Koehler, a former German president who has been leading the UN peace effort between Morocco and the Polisario Front, held a first round in December in Geneva that did not yield any breakthroughs.

The envoy "plans to convene a second roundtable of meetings in the second half of March in Switzerland," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Koehler has been holding bilateral meetings to prepare for the talks between Morocco, the Algerian-backed Polisario, Algeria and Mauritania.

The Polisario fought a war with Morocco from 1975 to 1991, when a ceasefire deal was agreed and a UN peace mission was deployed to monitor the truce.

The Polisario is demanding a referendum on independence for the territory, which Morocco has flatly rejected.

Morocco, which annexed the territory after Spain withdrew in 1975, considers Western Sahara to be an integral part of the kingdom and has instead offered autonomy.

Africa
Powered By Modern Ghana
Students At Algiers Rally Say 'no' To Bouteflika 5th Term
El Moutawakel, Torch Bearer For Muslim Sportswomen
Anger In Eastern DRC As 6 Die In Goma Shootings
Soweto Gospel Choir Riding High After Grammy Win
TOP STORIES

High Import Taxes: Council Of State Meets Nana Addo

16 hours ago

"There Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -...

17 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line